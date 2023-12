Tragedy at Masese landing site as two children drown

A somber atmosphere enveloped Masese Landing Site in Jinja on the shores of Lake Victoria after two children drowned. Residents and relatives spent the evening searching for one of the bodies, with one recovered but another still missing by evening. One of the children was identified as Mukungu Ebere Fazaali, a 12-year-old Primary Five pupil at Happy Hour Primary School.