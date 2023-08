Traffic police arrest 43 in campaign against drunk driving

The Police in Kampala Metropolitan Police, on Friday, put 43 people in custody, following an operation to stop drunk driving in the city. According to the Spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Police Patrick Onyango, the operation was carried out in the areas of Kansanga and Jinja Road. Following their arrest, the suspects were cautioned and fined two hundred thousand shillings each before they were released.