Traders stranded with 2,000+ hides, skins as tanneries reject produce

Traders at the Old Port Bell Road city abattoir are stuck with over 2,000 hides and skins after the accredited tanneries rejected much of their produce. This follows a 50% export duty tax levied on hides and skins, which has affected the purchasing power of the tanneries. However, the Uganda Revenue Authority says they have stayed the tax since last week, calling for calm from the traders as consultations continue with the Finance Ministry over its implementation, although the Public Finance Management Act saying otherwise.