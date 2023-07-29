Traders seek support after weeks stranded in Elegu

Grain dealers and truck drivers, whose trucks were offloaded at Elegu, on the common border between Uganda and South Sudan are calling on the Uganda National Bureau of Standards to speed up the release of results taken from their samples, over a week ago. Some of the drivers say they are unsure whether to abandon their cargo and return to Uganda or continue to wait. The truckers were first stopped by South Sudan authorities in Nimule over a month ago, as they carried their cargo to Juba, on grounds that their grains had aflatoxins. A section of the truckers have been tested and found to be free of aflatoxins, allowing them to return to Uganda.