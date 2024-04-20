Traders resume business following presidential meeting

By Joyce Nakato More by this Author

Traders returned to their businesses on Saturday after nearly a week-long closure, prompted by a meeting held with the president on Thursday evening. The meeting aimed to address the traders' grievances, particularly concerning the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) used for Value Added Tax assessment.

Since Monday, traders have been on strike protesting against what they deemed an expensive and unfair tax assessment system. The Federation of Uganda Traders Association Chairperson, John Kabanda, highlighted the financial strain imposed by EFRIS on businesses.

Following a comprehensive discussion, which included input from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), the president urged an end to the strike and temporarily suspended penalties for non-payment of tax. However, he emphasized the importance of tax compliance while agreeing to consult with the Ministry of Finance and URA before reconvening with traders at Kololo on May 7th.

"I would like to study the techniques of tax collection, and then we meet again. Internally I will meet the URA and Finance Ministry on the 24th of April," stated President Museveni during the meeting.

Today, most shops have reopened, with traders expressing satisfaction at being heard, albeit with some confusion among certain individuals regarding the meeting's outcomes.

Clarifying the situation, the URA explained that the implementation of EFRIS remains unchanged. The grace period announced is intended for government and traders' associations to engage in consultations until a resolution is reached.

"We were glad that the President offered some interim solutions that will help the traders like suspending the enforcement activities that we have been doing with EFRIS, implying that we need to stay the activities for the time being," remarked URA’s Hafsah Seguya in an interview with NTV Uganda.

For now, traders are back in business, awaiting further developments following the upcoming consultations and subsequent general meeting at Kololo.