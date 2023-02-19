Traders petition prime minister over losses made after postponed concerts

Over 50 vendors under their umbrella body, The New Generation Traders association, have petitioned prime minister Robinah Nabbanja, seeking government support following the losses incurred following the cancellation of Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone's music concert. According to their team leader John Kabanda, the members say they had hoped to cash in on the concert but are facing certain ruin unless their debts are hedged.