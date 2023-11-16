Trade Ministry PS Ssali in trouble over war loss claims by cooperatives

The troubles of the Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary, Geraldine Ssali, are yet to come to an end. A report from an inquiry by Parliament into war loss claims by cooperatives, which NTV has accessed, calls for Ssali’s interdiction and further investigation. Her latest woes originate from what the committee says is that she, without justification, overstepped her powers to create a parallel verification committee that lacked competence, leading to financial loss for the government.