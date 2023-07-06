Trade ministry office assistant questioned over fraud

Detectives attached to the trade committee of parliament have taken in an office attendant at the trade ministry for interrogation after he was accused of involvement in the fraudulent procurement of vehicles for ministers. Tom Opio, the office attendant, denied the allegations when he appeared before the committee that is probing the purchase of vehicles and diversion of money for rent into the renovation of the old premises at Farmers House. The Permanent Secretary at the ministry of trade Geraldine Ssali refuted the allegations brought against Opio as she quashed claims of improper expenditure of the supplementary budget of 54 billion shillings advanced to the ministry in 2021/22 .