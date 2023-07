Trade Minister reveals he uses own money to fuel official car

The Minister of Trade, Industry and cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa has told MPs on the Trade Committee that he uses his personal money to fuel his official car. He says he wants back all the money he has been spending on fuel. MPs were also shocked when a principal engineer at the Trade ministry admitted to have spent Shs 2 million for each trip to transport documents from Kampala to Entebbe.