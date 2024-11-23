Trade Minister Commissions $20M industralisation firm

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Francis Mwebesa, has commended investors for creating numerous jobs for Uganda's skilled yet unemployed youth, particularly in manufacturing. While inaugurating a $20 million (74 billion shillings) industrial truck assembly plant in Kireka near Kampala, he highlighted that encouraging such investments is a deliberate government strategy to provide employment opportunities for the growing number of university graduates.