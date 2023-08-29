Trade committee report recommends removal of PS Geraldine Ssali

Parliament's Trade Committee has recommended the removal of Geraldine Ssali, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives from her job. The MPs have held Ssali responsible for what they termed as irregular, illegal, and deliberate fraudulent procurement processes which have resulted in the mismanagement of over 8 billion shillings that was provided to the ministry through supplementary budgets. The MPs also want the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to prosecute Ssali over negligence of duty, disobedience, and causing financial loss.