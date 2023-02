Tracking the social side of Mogadishu after the bombs

When you speak about Somalia, what comes to mind is the Somali conflict affecting the Al-Shabaab that has terrorized the country and the region. However, Somalia is not just about war and the Al-Shabaab. Somalia is a treasure trove of culture and traditional beliefs. Our reporter Jjingo Francis was recently in Mogadishu to see the other side of Somalia.