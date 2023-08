Tourism sector admits it is yet to recover after losing 7 gorillas

The tourism sector was last year hit by a big blow after the death of seven mountain gorillas. The Uganda Wildlife Authority spokesperson, Bashir Hangi attributed the deaths to the animal fights in the jungle. He says that since there are only 300 gorillas, losing seven in a single year is devastating. Hangi says they are engaging communities to ensure that poaching and other illegal activities are stopped.