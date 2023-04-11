Tourism budget increased from shs 89b to shs 214 for FY 23&24

The proposed tourism program budget for the 2023/24 financial year has been revised upwards to 214 billion shillings from the grossly cut 89.2 billion shillings earlier reflected in the Budget Framework Paper. This is also an upward adjustment from the 190 billion shillings that had been allocated for this financial period. Jackson Onyango reports that the funding still represents a 70% shortfall from the 696 billion shillings envisaged for the period under the National Development Plan 3.