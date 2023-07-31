Total Energies to disclose UGX 357 million fuel card scandal with public servants

Representatives of the fuel vendor Total Energies will provide information on how three public servants were able to withdraw 357 million shillings through a fuel card system. The confession by a staff member at the trade ministry that two million shillings was being spent on fuel for a single trip from Kampala to Entebbe was met with questions from members of parliament's trade committee. Committee chairperson Mwine Mpaka says the permanent secretary at the trade ministry Geraldine Ssali has been invited to the Tuesday meeting