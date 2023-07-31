Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Two pupils drown in Luwero dam
  • 2 National Woman, husband axed to death over land
  • 3 National UPDF, FARDC kill three ADF rebels in DR Congo
  • 4 National Buganda celebrates 30 years since Kabaka's coronation
  • 5 World Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan blast that killed 54