Total aids poor but gifted learners in Nwoya

For years, the Nwoya district has been grappling with high cases of school dropouts in the district. The rise in cases is attributed to more children resorting to commercial farming, poor parenthood and poverty. In a bid to curb the vice, the district has now embarked on lobbying for education scholarships from development partners in order to give opportunities for excelling learners to study. At-least 20 learners from Nwoya have been awarded scholarships and 30 others are given to the district of Pakwach, Bullisa and Masindi respectively.