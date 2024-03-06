Top 100 Mid Sized Companies survey leads to remarkable expansion

By Julian Mwine More by this Author

Audit firm KPMG says the annual Top 100 Mid Sized Companies surveys it conducts in partnership with the Nation Media Group have resulted in the growth of companies whose annual turnover has jumped from Shs. 360m to over Shs. 25bn.

According to Mr. Stephen Ineget, the Country Manager at KPMG, the annual survey has resulted in companies now keeping books of accounts, creating jobs, paying more taxes, and when they display the Top 100 mid-sized company plaques and certificates, it has added appeal and credibility to their businesses by the customers because they are dealing with credible and trusted brands.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to their offices at Rwenzori Courts yesterday, Susan Nsibirwa, the Managing Director of Nation Media Group Uganda, said the partnership with KPMG as an audit firm over the years has been beneficial to both companies because any awards ceremony without an audit process usually raises questions of credibility to the processes but the partnership has been a rich, transparent exercise that gives comfort and confidence to the audiences and they are also going to partner in the 'Empower Her' project which is another new initiative focusing on addressing gender equality and economic empowerment of women.