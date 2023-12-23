Tooro leaders unite at 7th Annual People’s Conference: Vow to tackle poverty

Various leaders and businesspeople in the Tooro region have gathered at the 7th Annual Tooro People’s Conference at St. Mary’s Seminary Kinyamasika in Fort Portal. Their primary focus is on social and economic development, with special attention to eradicating poverty and addressing stunted growth among children. Two months ago, NTV aired a story on the high rate of stunted children in the Tooro sub-region, which was at 37%, despite the area being known as a food basket