Tooro kingdom cashes in on cultural tourism

Three years after Fort Portal was granted city status, the Tooro region is reaping the benefits of tourism money, with a surge in the number of both local and international tourists. The Rwenzori Mountains, the Amabere caves, Semliki Valley, and Kibale Forest are among the sites attracting visitors. Additionally, traditional dances and folk songs are featured on the cultural tourism menu. To preserve their heritage, the Tooro Kingdom has initiated a campaign to rebuild the Royal Tombs.