Todwong: Party leaders should understand party ideology

The Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement Richard Twodong says the party has been facing a challenge of its members who contest for leadership positions without understanding the party's ideology.Todwong also says many people claim to be NRM mobilizers yet they lack the knowledge about the party's ideology and end up misleading people. The Secretary general was speaking at the re-launch of the NRM ideology clinics at the party headquarters at Kyadondo road, Nakasero, Kampala.