Three women arrested for staging demonstration

The Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area are holding three women activists, who had gone to Police Headquarters to stage a peaceful protest for compensation arising from court rulings over police brutality have been arrested. The women, led by a one Nana MwaAfrika, say they had sought police permission to hold a public demonstration to table their grievances, relating to brutality against women. Before they could begin their match they were intercepted near the main police gate and whisked away with police telling them to enter into dialogue.