Three women arrested for staging demo

The Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have detained three women activists who went to Police Headquarters to stage a peaceful protest for compensation resulting from court rulings on police brutality. Led by Nana MwaAfrika, the women had sought police permission to hold a public demonstration to address their grievances regarding brutality against women. However, before they could begin their march, they were intercepted near the main police gate and taken away by police, who urged them to engage in dialogue.