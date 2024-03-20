Three suspects arrested in connection with Kabusu tragedy

Three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the aggravated robbery and the murder of Peter Agama, a security guard affiliated with Wolves Security Group, Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police ASP Luke Owoyesigyire says.

The suspects, identified as Hussein Sebuma, known by the alias Obote, Dumba David, and Abdullah Jumah, were taken into custody following a swift pursuit by police and security personnel. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported the assailants' rapid departure after fatally shooting Mr. Agama during his duty at the Banxele Forex Bureau Kabuusu branch.

During the operation to apprehend the suspects in the Kawaala zone at Premier Betting, law enforcement recovered crucial evidence.

“Two firearms were seized, including UG PSO 56 4000868 12452, along with 13 rounds believed to be the firearm belonging to the deceased, and another firearm with 10 rounds suspected to have been used in the commission of the crime,” Owoyesigyire told the press.

“The investigation into this tragic event is currently ongoing, with authorities meticulously examining evidence collected from the crime scene, “ ASP Owoyesigyire said.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the City Mortuary at Mulago for a postmortem examination as part of the investigative process.

As the investigation progresses, further details surrounding the motives behind the attack and the involvement of the arrested suspects are expected to emerge.