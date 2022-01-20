Three people dead after they were electrocuted

Three people of the same family have died after they were electrocuted. Police said the incident in Kasenge trading center at the house which Asiimwe Babirye, her sister and a child were staying. The Police say they have established that the rented house had no power, so they illegally tapped power from the neighborhood. One of the women was hanging the washing and touched the wire and when her sister came out to help, she was also electrocuted and so was the child. The bodies have been taken to Mulago hospital.