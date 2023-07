Three missing, could have been abducted as they visited lawyer

After the March 2017 killing of former Assistant Inspector of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi near his home in Kulambiro, Kampala, over 20 people were arrested in connection with the murder. In 2018, the 20 suspects were acquitted by the High Court because the prosecution failed to find evidence against them. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports that just recently, three of them went missing.