Three detained on suspicion of misallocating PDM money

Police in Amolatar District have detained three people suspected of misallocating Parish Development Model funds by giving them to people who are not intended to get them. The suspects are members of a SACCO in Anywali Parish, Aputi sub-county Amolatar District. According to Deo Obura, the Regional Police Commander, North Kyoga, the three suspects who are at Amolatar Central Police station will be produced to court this week. It's alleged that some of the people who illegally got the money include a mad person, civil servants as well as family members of the SACCO managers. According to Geoffrey Ocen, it's unfortunate that the PDM programme is being used by selfish people to enrich themselves.