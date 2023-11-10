Three dead as Kajjansi house collapses on family

Three children tragically lost their lives as their home collapsed on them during this morning's heavy downpour in Kajjansi Nakigalala, Wakiso. The victims succumbed after the house, shared with their mother Gorretti Nanyanzi, collapsed amid the intense rains. Nanyanzi, mourning the loss of her three children, now cares for her one surviving daughter, who has been rushed to a nearby health center for medical attention due to injuries sustained in the incident.