Three bodies from Lhubiriha School Attack handed over to relatives after being identified

Patholigists have identified the bodies of three students of Lhubiriha secondary school after their DNA matched their relatives who have been waiting for news for over two weeks. The bodies are part of seven which had been burnt beyond recognition in an attack on the school on 16th June. Security forces said the attack that killed 37 students, was carried out by Allied Democratic Forces rebels. As the bodies were handed to the relatives, State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang urged locals to be vigilant in the face of terror threats.