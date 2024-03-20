Three arrested, 2 guns recovered in Kabuusu shooting

In the quiet of Tuesday night, a shocking act of violence shattered the peace of Lubaga-Kabuusu residents, when armed criminals attacked and shot dead a guard. Peter Agama, who was attached to Wolves Security Groups was shot dead at Banxele Forex Bureau. What unfolded was not just a tale of loss and grief but a gripping saga of courage, swift justice, and the relentless manhunt that resulted in the arrest of the suspected killers in Kawaala, Kawempe Division.