Thousands of Christians mark beginning of lent

The Assistant Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Kampala, Rev. Dr Hannington Mutebi has urged Christians and the country at large to use the fasting period of Lent to double efforts to combat what he described as the evil in schools. In a statement marking Ash Wednesday today, Rt. Rev. Mutebi expressed concern that the infiltration of worldly vices into schools has left many parents and community leaders utterly helpless. The diocese will focus on promoting moral values within schools during the Lent period through engagement.