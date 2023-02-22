Thousands of christians mark beginning of lent

Christians around the world have observed the commencement of the Lenten season today, with Ash Wednesday serving as a reminder of human mortality and the importance of reconciling with God. Religious leaders have called upon Christians to do personal reflection and be kind to one another. The Assistant Bishop of the Diocese of Kampala in the Church of Uganda Rt. Rev. Dr. Hannington Mutebi has urged Ugandans to combat the spread of immorality such as homosexuality in schools, particularly during Len