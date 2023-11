Thousands in fear as police looks to evict Nakawa, Kira residents

Nakawa Division residents, along with their neighbors in Kira municipality, are living in fear following the revelation that the Police have requested them to vacate a specific piece of land. This land hosts the Kireka Police Barracks and the Special Investigations Unit. However, besides active service personnel, several non-service individuals also reside here, prompting local leaders to engage with this issue.