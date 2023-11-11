Thousands displaced as river Kafu bursts banks

Thousands of people from 5 villages in the Mengo sub county Masindi district have been displaced after water submerged their homes after R. Kafu burst its banks. The affected are Kimengo, Myeba, Kayera Kafu Kayebe and Kibanja where houses, livestock, crops were destroyed forcing residents to camp out at the sub-county head quarters, religious institutions, and schools for shelter .Masindi district chairman Cosmas Byaruhanga speaks of the magnitude of the disaster saying that the district does not have enough resources to respond to it.