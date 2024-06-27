The revised Ugandan laws will be effected on July 1st

Starting next Monday, anyone who quotes Ugandan law will have to refer to the 7th edition of the revised principal laws of Uganda that was launched today. Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka says there have been instances where court decisions are made based on repealed laws and others, by quoting wrong sections of the law. Daniel Kibet reports that the 7th edition of the revised principal laws of Uganda seeks to address such issues and ensure that the country runs on up-to-date laws.