The perils of sudden death; why individuals should reveal properties to their kin

Contemporary norms of secrecy between spouses are giving rise to undisclosed assets such as bank accounts, land titles, and property. In the event of the death of a spouse, it is not clear what happens to these unreported assets. For example, banking institutions are bound by their contract with the deceased to keep their affairs secret. What are the implications when the survivors are faced with mounting hospital or legal bills, among other obligations, in the wake of one's demise?