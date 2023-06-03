The other side of Uganda Martyrs' day celebrations

Amidst the anticipation of the Uganda Martyrs' Day celebrations, a distinct group sought solace in an alternative setting. In the enchanting surroundings of Crane's Gardens, they gathered, immersing themselves in shared laughter and nostalgic reflections from the previous night. For these individuals, this unconventional gathering became their unique communion. Namugongo, known for its vibrant diversity, manifested itself in various forms of entertainment during the Martyrs' Day celebration.