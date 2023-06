The night before Martyrs' day celebrations

Throughout the night of 3rd June of Uganda Martyrs Day, Pilgrims lined up in big numbers to take their space at the Catholic martyrs' shrine. Many of these pilgrims trek for long distances to arrive here at Namugongo, some of them had to endure the pain of lining up so that they can gain access.However, they were also incidences of violence when some survived death after they were arrested for stealing.