The Ministry of Agriculturesays institutes are vital for research

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries is working round the clock to rehabilitate agricultural institutions that were key in the research and development of various technologies that promoted agriculture in Uganda. According to the permanent secretary of the ministry Maj. Gen. David Kasura Kyomukama, institutions like Bukalasa played a serious role in Uganda's agricultural development because they were centers of excellence. He was inaugurating the governing council of the Fisheries Training Institutes of Bugonga and Bukalasa Agricultural College.