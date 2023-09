The history of the anti-narcotics bill

Parliament recently passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill 2022, in a move that will, if passed by the president into law, regulate a sector of people dealing in herbal stimulants. Starting today, we will run a series looking at the impact of this law. Tonight, we turn the clock back to when the Constitutional Court struck down the 2016 edition of the bill, up to the point when the House passed the amended bill.