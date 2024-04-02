Teso war claimants await compensation, Attorney General responds

Hon. Jonathan Ebwalu (Soroti West) has raised concerns that Teso war claimants have yet to receive their livestock compensation benefits. He called on the Attorney General to provide a schedule of payments for the people of Teso who lost their property and requested progress reports on payments not only for Teso but also for Lango and Acholi sub-regions.



In response, Attorney General Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka disagreed with Hon. Ebwalu, stating that some payments had been made and a report to that effect had been submitted to Parliament.

AG Kiryowa Kiwanuka emphasized that efforts were ongoing, and he planned to meet with all MPs from Teso, Lango, and Acholi to address issues related to cattle compensation for war claimants.



Meanwhile, in Lango sub-region, Hon. Linda Auma (Lira District) highlighted discrepancies in the number of claimants awarded by the court compared to what the Attorney General considered and approved for compensation.



