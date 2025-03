Teso MPs raise UGX80 million to build community school

With the electoral season in full bloom, MPs from Teso sub region gathered once more to raise money to support the construction of several projects in Soroti. The legislators, backed by well wishers, raised 80 million shillings to set up the first ever Community secondary school in Aukot Sub-County in Soroti District. The move is seen as an effort by the legislators to give back to the community.