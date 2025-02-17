Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National Police officer arrested for allegedly shooting teenager dead in Kamuli
  • 2 National Fired magistrate loses bid to overturn her dismissal
  • 3 National Sorry state of Namutumba abattoir worries butchers
  • 4 National Farmers ask govt to scrap 25% co-funding on irrigation kits
  • 5 National How domestic violence is forcing wife to farm food crops for co-wife