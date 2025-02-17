Teso education stakeholders defy fee elimination

Stakeholders in education in the Teso Sub-region have vowed to continue charging development and midday meal fees for pupils and students, despite President Museveni’s directive to eliminate all fees in government schools. Parents argue that while the government provides some assistance to schools, it is insufficient to bring about meaningful development. They emphasize the need for parental contributions to improve the learning environment for pupils and students and ensure better educational outcomes.