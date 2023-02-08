Termination of UN Human Rights Office operations criticized

Human Rights Activists and opposition politicians are critical of a decision by the government not to renew the mandate of the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Uganda. In a letter by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government appreciated the work of the office since 2006 and said it had decided not to renew its mandate owing to the prevailing peace, coupled with strong national Human Rights Institutions and vibrant civil society. As Edward Muhumuza reports, critics have described the decision as a clear message to the international community that the government is tired of pretending about human rights.