Terego school grapples with overcrowding

Regional national examinations have shown the performance of schools in Terego, Arua, Obongi, and Madi Okollo Districts to be at the bottom of the table. NTV visited Ombatin primary school in Terego District where we discovered that 480 learners are sharing a single primary one classroom. At Ragem primary school, the situation is also grim as learners are forced to hold classes through the window due to inadequate space.