Tensions simmer as media is shut out of Friday prayers

Today, the leadership of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council has blocked the media from covering the Friday prayers for reasons that remain unclear. However, sources have indicated that the decision was made yesterday to prevent journalists from entering the mosque. This move is based on the grounds that, on previous occasions, media coverage has exacerbated the ongoing tensions related to a property dispute. The dispute has raised substantial concerns as it is likely to lead to the auction of several key properties in order to recover a debt exceeding 19 billion shillings owed to a certain individual, Justus Kyahabwa. Notably, the Old Kampala property, one of those likely to be auctioned, was heavily guarded today by both the police and private security.