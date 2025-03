Tensions rise in Kawempe North as NUP campaign clashes with security

Tensions flared in Kawempe North as the National Unity Platform (NUP) urged voters to back their candidate, Erias Luyimbazi Nalukoola, calling it a "protest vote" for democracy. However, clashes with security forces led to gunfire and arrests. Nalukoola vowed to prioritize the people’s needs if elected. More in this report, but viewer discretion is advised.