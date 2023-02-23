Tensions brew between NRM, Okabe camp as Serere County votes

By Jackson Onyango More by this Author

Polls are currently underway in Serere County for a by-election to elect the area's Member of Parliament. The Alliance for National Transformation candidate Alice Alaso and the National Resistance Movement candidate Philip Oucor had cast their votes by 9:00 am and expressed optimism about their chances of winning the election. Both candidates applauded the Electoral Commission for the well-organized election exercise.

The Electoral Commission dispatched polling materials to the 138 polling stations by 6:00 am, where a total of 74,394 voters are expected to cast their votes. Apart from the two leading candidates, three other candidates are also in the race, namely Emmanuel Omoding, Martin Onguruco, and Emmanuel Eratu.

There has been relative peace in the area, but the police arrested Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa on Wednesday for campaigning past the Tuesday deadline. As of Thursday morning, he had not been released. However, Okupa disputed the ground for his arrest in an audio recording, stating that it was orchestrated by the National Resistance Movement camp. He claimed that they were training the candidate's agents when he was arrested.

Tension has been brewing between the NRM and Okabe's camp, who seem to have the support of the NRM leaders from the region. This was confirmed at the last rally of the NRM candidate, where the director for mobilization stated that the campaign had not been easy.

On the other hand, the minister of state for fisheries, Hellen Adoa, told the gathering that she had been away for two months due to an emergency delivery. She urged President Yoweri Museveni to always have the party iron out issues before heading for a by-election.

The by-election follows the death of former MP Okabe, who was killed in a motor accident in December along with his wife.