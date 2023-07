Tension as armed men shoot a 34 year old woman in Bbira

Police has shot a 34 year old woman under unclear circumstances as she headed to her garden this morning. Jackline Nalwanga of Nakabugo village in Wakiso District was with her young son when they encountered armed security officers carrying out an operation in the area. One of the security officers shot Nalwanga. Her husband Kenneth Wasswa says he doesn't know where the body of his wife has been taken.