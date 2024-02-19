Tendo who scored aggregate 4 in PLE gets a scholarship

Following the release of last year's Primary Leaving Examinations, we aired the story of Joshua Tendo Mwanje, who had been selling charcoal along with his mother to raise his tuition fees. Mwanje had scored an aggregate 4 but had lost hope of continuing with secondary school. However, today thanks to a six-year scholarship from St. Mary’s College Kisubi, Mwanje has formally joined senior one today. We tracked Mwanje as he left home today, all the way to St. Mary's College Kisubi.