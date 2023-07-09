Teenage pregnancy: Gov’t urged to end vice that limits girl child’s chances

Before Covid-19, Uganda’s teenage pregnancy rate stood at 25 percent, one of the highest in Sub-saharan Africa. Globally, the country ranks 16th among countries with the highest rates of child marriages and teenage pregnancies. However, Covid-19 affected the social protection systems of adolescents, leading to an explosion in defilement, child marriages, and teenage pregnancies across the country. Teenage pregnancy has adversely affected girls, limiting their chances of completing education, denying girls their childhood, as well as profound effects on their health. Experts say the only way out of this is for government to put emphasize the implementation of laws and policies which protect girls against teenage pregnancy and child marriages.